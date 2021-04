Philosophenweg Philosophenweg, 69239 Neckarsteinach, Germany

A little hiking in Heidelberg On an accidental trip to Heidelberg, we found ourselves wandering around on our first morning in town. Walking along the bank of the Neckar opposite the old town, we spotted this steeply ascending path and decided we might as well give it a try and see what the views from it were like. Turns out they were excellent (though tough to photograph in the harsh white light that morning), but the walk up was every bit as lovely.