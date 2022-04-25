Philly Cheesesteaks
No visit to Philadelphia
is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at John's Roast Pork (14 Snyder Ave.
), Tony Luke's (39 East Oregon Ave.)
, or Jim's Steaks (400 South St.
). Many visitors head to the corner of Ninth and Passyunk to choose between rival businesses Geno's and Pat's King of Steaks. So, you want "whiz," provolone, or American with that? (If you want to fit in, locals prefer provolone.)