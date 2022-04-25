Where are you going?
Philly Cheesesteaks

39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
Website
| +1 215-551-5725
Philly Cheesesteaks Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 12am
Fri, Sat 6am - 2am

Philly Cheesesteaks

No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at John's Roast Pork (14 Snyder Ave.), Tony Luke's (39 East Oregon Ave.), or Jim's Steaks (400 South St.). Many visitors head to the corner of Ninth and Passyunk to choose between rival businesses Geno's and Pat's King of Steaks. So, you want "whiz," provolone, or American with that? (If you want to fit in, locals prefer provolone.)
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

