Philippe's
1001 North Alameda, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
| +1 213-628-3781
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
The Best French Dip is in ChinatownPhilippe's has been in Los Angeles for over 100 years, and, according to legend, invented the French Dip sandwich purely by accident, when a French roll fell into a roasting pan full of beef juice. There are no accidents—a classic was born!
This place is so good—not just because of the food, but because of its old-school style and charm. You are greeted by friendly waitresses in baby blue uniforms behind the order counter. The place is always packed, but moves efficiently, and community tables make it super friendly.
And yes, it's in Chinatown. Not sure what came first, but it works.