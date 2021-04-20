Philippe Dubuc

Where are you going?
This mainstay of the Montreal fashion scene has mastered the perfect suit for both men and women. He is the favorite of distinguished dressers who appreciate classic textiles like tweed, wool and silk, but like their lines a little sleeker and more modernist than average. Dubuc works with mineral tones and focuses on cuts that endow their wearers with a certain stature and formality. He also creates a playful range of accessories, including gloves, bowties and even a line of teas. He sells out of his beautiful boutique on Rue Saint-Pierre in Old Montreal.
By Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert

