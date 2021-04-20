Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, USA

Philly Design Festival 2013 One of America’s leading design festivals, DesignPhiladelphia champions the city’s dynamic creative industries – from fashion and graphic design to architecture and urban planning – through street installations, events, exhibitions, and lectures, many of which are housed in repurposed buildings and warehouses across town.



This year, activities run from October 10-18, so there's plenty of time left to plan your trip to Philly. Be sure to check the DesignPhiladelphia website for updates.