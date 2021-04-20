Phi Phi Island Village หมู่ที่ 7 Tambon Ao Nang, อำเภอ เมืองกระบี่ Chang Wat Krabi 81000, Thailand

Oasis Transport How does one get to the perfect island oasis? Well let's just say you ain't gonna walk there. After traveling through Cambodia and Vietnam for a while, we decided a serious beach break was in order. This lead us to Phuket, which we quickly decided still had a little too much buzz for our liking. The phrase 'off the grid' kept popping up in our minds, so we decided to go for it. After some sleuthing around, and a few phone calls with some crippling language barriers (no Thai spoken by us at all), we found ourselves on the vessel pictured above, floating along in the Andaman Sea, pulling up to our new haven for the week . . .