Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Phi Phi Island Village

หมู่ที่ 7 Tambon Ao Nang, อำเภอ เมืองกระบี่ Chang Wat Krabi 81000, Thailand
+66 75 601 371
Oasis Transport Tambon Ao Nang Thailand

Oasis Transport

How does one get to the perfect island oasis? Well let's just say you ain't gonna walk there. After traveling through Cambodia and Vietnam for a while, we decided a serious beach break was in order. This lead us to Phuket, which we quickly decided still had a little too much buzz for our liking. The phrase 'off the grid' kept popping up in our minds, so we decided to go for it. After some sleuthing around, and a few phone calls with some crippling language barriers (no Thai spoken by us at all), we found ourselves on the vessel pictured above, floating along in the Andaman Sea, pulling up to our new haven for the week . . .
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30