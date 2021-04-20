Phi Phi Arboreal Resort
125/148 Tambon Ao Nang, Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Chang Wat Krabi 81000, Thailand
| +66 75 601 391
Oasis ViewA view from my hut at the Phi Phi Relax Resort in Thailand. Pick your path to get here from the town of Kho Phi Phi: 45 minutes of hiking through the woods among fallen trees and a few minor mud slides (points for being adventurous), or take the long tail boat that gets you there in 20 minutes (points for taking the scenic route) - I tried each. Once there, you will be greeted by this view, which could be stolen from a beer commercial. And yes, they do sell beer at the little thatched roof bar behind me.
Oasis Elephant Puppet Companion
On the far side of Kho Phi Phi there lives a little wooden elephant. He 'hangs' out at the bar and greets travelers from afar (see the numerous flags behind him) upon their arrival. He doesn't really say much, and in fact he's known to be a fantastic listener. And because he's an elephant, he never ever forgets any story that he hears. He is a veritable historical record of all the adventurists that have wandered through this quiet little hut village on the Andaman Sea. The Elephant Puppet Companion does have one fun trick up his trunk. If you help him out by pulling on the wooden knobs by his red hooves, he will quickly climb the ropes to the ceiling of the hut, stay suspended there for a brief moment, and then shimmy back down to resume his companionship with the visitors to his home.