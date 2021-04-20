Phi Phi Arboreal Resort

Oasis Elephant Puppet Companion

On the far side of Kho Phi Phi there lives a little wooden elephant. He 'hangs' out at the bar and greets travelers from afar (see the numerous flags behind him) upon their arrival. He doesn't really say much, and in fact he's known to be a fantastic listener. And because he's an elephant, he never ever forgets any story that he hears. He is a veritable historical record of all the adventurists that have wandered through this quiet little hut village on the Andaman Sea. The Elephant Puppet Companion does have one fun trick up his trunk. If you help him out by pulling on the wooden knobs by his red hooves, he will quickly climb the ropes to the ceiling of the hut, stay suspended there for a brief moment, and then shimmy back down to resume his companionship with the visitors to his home.