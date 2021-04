Phelps Lake Phelps Lake, Wyoming 83014, USA

Rock Jumping in Grand Teton National Park Jackson Hole in the summer is one of the most beautiful places in the US and Phelps Lake in Grand Teton National Park is an example why. Hike about an hour down to the locals favorite "Jumping Rock" where you can jump 20 feet into this pristine glacial lake with these snow-capped mountains as your backdrop.