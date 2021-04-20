Phang Nga Bay

Sailing Through Stunning Natural Beauty During what was supposed to be a sunny, three-day stay in Ko Phi Phi, Thailand, my plans were radically altered after constant rain and a not-so-ideal lodging situation motivated me to relocate to Kata Beach on the island of Phuket. Once there, I saw the weather would finally be clearing up after almost two days of rain. To take full advantage, I looking into day tours and came across the Phang Nga Bay/James Bond Island canoe excursion with JC Tours. The day consisted of sailing through the rugged, intensely beautiful rock formations of Phang Nga Bay, canoeing through hongs aka "rooms," hanging with monkeys on the beach, and visiting the famous James Bond Island. Though full of tourists jockeying to get pictures, the island, as well as the entire day, made my three-day journey to Thailand one I'll never forget.



