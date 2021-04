Un Mojito, Por Favor

Ph Bar, which stands for Public House, is a local watering hole attached to Hostel Damajuana on Mendoza 's main drag, Aristides. It has a buzzy atmosphere and a nice balance between locals and travelers. Grab a seat on their patio or at one of the outdoor tables and watch the street come alive. Try their house specialty, the Super Mojito. Av. Arístides Villanueva 282; +54 261 425-4272