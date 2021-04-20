Pewabic Pottery
10125 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214, USA
| +1 313-626-2000
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Shop and Learn at Historic Pewabic PotteryMy mother first took me to Pewabic Pottery when I was a child. Returning today, I found it as fascinating as ever.
The historic Tudor Revival building on Jefferson that houses Pewabic is now a classroom, showroom, working studio, museum, and store. Pewabic Pottery was founded in 1903 by Mary Chase Perry Stratton, with her partner Horace Caulkins, and was originally located in a stable on Alfred Street. He was the developer of the Revelation Kiln and their partnership occurred at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement in the United States.
Most visitors to the city will be drawn by the store—it's the ideal place to take home a piece of Detroit history and art that is also a wonderful collector's piece. However, Pewabic is also very involved in the city's art culture year-round, educating children and adults alike both in current and historical methods of pottery and art.
A small museum on the second floor has a wonderful permanent exhibit telling the full story of Mary Chase Perry Stratton, and two gallery rooms feature a revolving collection of artists accomplished in the craft of pottery.
Self-guided tours are free, and it's a wonderful destination for children and adults of all ages—just beware with small children as the store features delicate items.