Petite Rivière Vineyards
1300 Italy Cross Rd, Crousetown, NS B4V 6R2, Canada
| +1 902-693-3033
Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 4pm
Tidal Bay along the Lighthouse RouteTake a break along the Lighthouse Route and take a seat on the porch of the Petite Riviere Vineyard. You can peer out across the rolling green hills and enjoy a glass of Tidal Bay - Nova Scotia's popular white wine. You'll taste a hint of pear which will go well with a seafood feast which you can find at any town along the Lighthouse Route.
Stop in for a tasting at the vineyard and meet the owners (and their dog Lulu). Tastings and tours are provided at noon everyday.
We bought a few bottles to enjoy later in the week with our seafood dinners - a complete Nova Scotia experience.