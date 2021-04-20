Petit Philippe
2820 Selwyn Ave #160, Charlotte, NC 28209, USA
| +1 704-332-9910
Mon - Wed 10am - 7pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 8pm
Wine and Chocolate in Myers ParkPetit Philippe offers some of the finest wines from U.S. and European wine regions, incredibly delectable chocolates made in-house, and a hip, relaxing atmosphere. Grab some wine and chocolate to go, or sit and pass the time in relaxed, European style with a nice Merlot and a ganache or caramel.
Casey Meissner is a corporate fundraiser turned chocolatier; Casey's husband Mark is financial consultant turned sommelier. Both liked their jobs, but left the corporate world to follow their dreams and open Petit Philippe. It is evident how much they love their new occupations by the quality of product and service they provide. If the choices are overwhelming and you're unsure of what to get, Mark and Casey are great at making recommendations based on your needs and tastes.
over 5 years ago
Excellent chocolates, exquisite wines
Petit Philippe is an amazing spot to explore new wines & taste the best handcrafted chocolates in Charlotte. The staff is very friendly, super helpful and knowledgeable about wines & food! Highly recommended!