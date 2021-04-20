Petit Philippe 2820 Selwyn Ave #160, Charlotte, NC 28209, USA

Mon - Wed 10am - 7pm Thur - Sat 10am - 8pm

Wine and Chocolate in Myers Park Petit Philippe offers some of the finest wines from U.S. and European wine regions, incredibly delectable chocolates made in-house, and a hip, relaxing atmosphere. Grab some wine and chocolate to go, or sit and pass the time in relaxed, European style with a nice Merlot and a ganache or caramel.



Casey Meissner is a corporate fundraiser turned chocolatier; Casey's husband Mark is financial consultant turned sommelier. Both liked their jobs, but left the corporate world to follow their dreams and open Petit Philippe. It is evident how much they love their new occupations by the quality of product and service they provide. If the choices are overwhelming and you're unsure of what to get, Mark and Casey are great at making recommendations based on your needs and tastes.