Pete's Fish & Chips

311 Del Prado Boulevard South
| +1 239-458-2447
A Bit of England in Florida Cape Coral Florida United States

Mon - Sat 11:30am - 7:30pm

A Bit of England in Florida

Pete's Fish 'n' Chips in Cape Coral, serves traditional English fare, including traditional north Atlantic cod with fresh cut potato chips (fries). menu items include flavorful crispy, fresh fish & chips, pasties, meat pies, ale, and the like.

The cod comes with a crispy crust, freshly fried to order, along with hand-cut chips (fries) and a savory, crunchy slaw. This is a casual place—order at the counter, grab a can of British ale & wait until your name is called.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

