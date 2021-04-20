Pete's Fish & Chips 311 Del Prado Boulevard South

A Bit of England in Florida Pete's Fish 'n' Chips in Cape Coral, serves traditional English fare, including traditional north Atlantic cod with fresh cut potato chips (fries). menu items include flavorful crispy, fresh fish & chips, pasties, meat pies, ale, and the like.



The cod comes with a crispy crust, freshly fried to order, along with hand-cut chips (fries) and a savory, crunchy slaw. This is a casual place—order at the counter, grab a can of British ale & wait until your name is called.



