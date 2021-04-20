A Perfect-10 Sandwich at the Eleven Eleven
Don’t be put off by the sketchy, dive-bar appearance of Peterson Brothers, aka Eleven Eleven (it’s at 1111 S. 11th St.). The soups, salads, and sandwiches at this little place are seriously amazing, especially the ones served on asiago bread, like this chicken pesto sandwich with butternut squash soup. Everything is under $10, and true to their numeric theme, there are always 11 beers on tap. Tacoma locals revere the Cuban sandwich and say it’s the best in Washington, so if you’re not sure what to get, that’s a good place to start.