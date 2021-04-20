Pete Miller's Seafood & Prime Steak 412 North Milwaukee Avenue

Suburban Surf and Turf Wine, cocktails, steak, seafood, atmosphere, jazz, and an enormous patio surrounded by flames—I give you Pete Miller's in Wheeling, Illinois. With a menu to satisfy a diverse selection of palettes from carnivores to vegetarians, and with ambiance on top of that, it's pretty much guaranteed that you'll enjoy yourself at this local establishment. And, if your travels happen to bring you by on the weekend, be prepared for the famous Jazz Brunch Sunday from 10:30am to 2:30pm, where the food, drink, and music flow, and kids under four are free.