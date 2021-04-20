Where are you going?
Petco Park

100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
+1 619-795-5555
Padres Game in San Diego

I got free tickets to go to the Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game and although the home team (Padres), lost it was super exciting and you can really feel the San Diego pride all through the benches. :) I took my grandma an she was dancing trying to come out on the Big T.V
By Lupita Estrada

Frederick Simeon
almost 7 years ago

Take Me out to the Ball Game

San Diego's Petco Park is one among many modern ballparks that has a true, throwback vibe, making use of available space in the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego (indeed, the old Western Metal Supply Co. building—itself a historical landmark—helps to form one of the stadium's boundaries). It's a great place to watch a game, and even if you're new to baseball, its atmosphere and proximity to the other San Diego attractions downtown make it well worth a visit.

