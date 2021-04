San Diego's Petco Park is one among many modern ballparks that has a true, throwback vibe, making use of available space in the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego (indeed, the old Western Metal Supply Co. building—itself a historical landmark—helps to form one of the stadium's boundaries). It's a great place to watch a game, and even if you're new to baseball, its atmosphere and proximity to the other San Diego attractions downtown make it well worth a visit.