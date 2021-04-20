Where are you going?
Peruvian Brothers

250 7th Street Southwest
Website
| +1 202-633-5870
A Taste of Peru Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Peruvian-born brothers Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone showcase the authentic Andean-Spanish-Afro-Peruvian and Asian influences of "Comida Criolla" cuisine to DC streets. Influenced by family recipes from their childhood days in the La Punta region as well as their original spins on traditional favorites, the food truck specializes in sandwiches and empanadas featuring chicharron, asado, pollo, butifarra, and vegetarian that are best topped with criolla sauce, thinly sliced onions marinated in lime juice, white vinegar, olive oil, parsley, salt and pepper. Cap off the meal with sweet desserts like arroz con leche rice pudding, alfajores stuffed with dulce de leche, or the fruity flavors of lúcuna and maracuyá ice cream. It is no wonder that Washington CityPaper readers have rated them as Best Food Truck of 2014.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
