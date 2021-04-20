Where are you going?
Perugia

Perugia, Province of Perugia, Italy
I loved exploring the winding cobblestone streets of Perugia. This charming town is positioned on a hill filled with historic buildings, lively squares, and wonderful cafes. It was a great place for people watching and photography.
By Kristina Leege

Veronica Reo
over 4 years ago

La Taverna

Umbria is home to black truffles. The charming staff of La Taverna is extremely generous with them. It's an experience even getting here, as you go down the windy little stairs to the magical place which is this restaurant. One of the best meals we had in Italy, and for the quality of the food extremely well priced. Bonus fact, all of the pasta is fresh and hand made daily. They have a lady who comes to the restaurant to do it!

