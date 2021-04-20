Persa Bío Bío
This market’s motto used to be “think of something and we’ve got it”—and it still rings true. Antiques, software, furniture, paintings, designer and knock-off apparel, LPs, old magazines, hunting equipment, second-hand books, and artworks: There’s no point trying to list everything sold here at the biggest flea market in Santiago
. Persa Bío Bío, located in the Barrio Franklin quarter, is a retail ecosystem with stall after stall after stall to explore and poke through and get lost among. Some stalls also serve up affordable food, with standout bites including generous sandwiches from El Pobre Guido; dishes by renowned Thai chef Jirawat Nantalakha at Lai Thai; and Mal de Diógenes pizza, in a kiosk exuberantly decorated in recycled objects. One last tip: Bring cash because lots of places don’t accept credit cards.