Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Persa Bío Bío

Bío Bío 793, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
+56 9 9245 5061
Persa Bío Bío Santiago Chile

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Persa Bío Bío

This market’s motto used to be “think of something and we’ve got it”—and it still rings true. Antiques, software, furniture, paintings, designer and knock-off apparel, LPs, old magazines, hunting equipment, second-hand books, and artworks: There’s no point trying to list everything sold here at the biggest flea market in Santiago. Persa Bío Bío, located in the Barrio Franklin quarter, is a retail ecosystem with stall after stall after stall to explore and poke through and get lost among. Some stalls also serve up affordable food, with standout bites including generous sandwiches from El Pobre Guido; dishes by renowned Thai chef Jirawat Nantalakha at Lai Thai; and Mal de Diógenes pizza, in a kiosk exuberantly decorated in recycled objects. One last tip: Bring cash because lots of places don’t accept credit cards.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points