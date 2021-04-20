Perito Moreno
Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Perito Moreno GlacierTrekking along the glacier. This water tastes fresh.
almost 7 years ago
Perrito Moreno Glacier
Listening to the echos of ice cracking and falling off the massive Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina gives you the feeling that all your cares, worries, and stresses in life are but a speck in the world compared to the grandness of what lies before you...like you have just glimpsed what it's like to be on top of the world and how minuscule our lives are compared to it...