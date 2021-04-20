Perrito Moreno Glacier

Listening to the echos of ice cracking and falling off the massive Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina gives you the feeling that all your cares, worries, and stresses in life are but a speck in the world compared to the grandness of what lies before you...like you have just glimpsed what it's like to be on top of the world and how minuscule our lives are compared to it...