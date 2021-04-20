Periscope Hotel

Where are you going?
Charitos 22, Athina 106 75, Greece
| +30 21 0729 7200
A boutique hotel in the middle of Kolonaki Athens Greece
Kolonaki is the affluent neighbourhood of Athens, but it's by no means a stuffy one. And smack dab in the middle of it all is Periscope, a sleek-and-trendy boutique hotel with a buffet breakfast to die for. Two words: eggs benedict. Oh, and two more: smoked salmon.

The rooms are painted grey, but my ceiling was alive with a mural print of Athens. Remote blinds for the windows means a dark and restful sleep, and the beds are too comfy to leave. From Kolonaki it's easy to reach all major attractions in Athens on foot.
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

