Pereira Pereira, Risaralda, Colombia

See how the finest coffee in the world is made Colombia lays claim to producing some of the finest coffee in the world. For those wishing to see first-hand the secret behind the process head to the biggest coffee region in Colombia. Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda all make up what is known as the coffee triangle: A region which enjoys the perfect climate for producing the most delicious coffee beans. One of the major cities in the region is Pereria and here many local coffee producers open their doors to tourists wanting to learn about the process. Café Don Manolo is one such family-run company, and its owner Hector takes you through each production step as well as offering eye-opening samples throughout. A bus journey takes about five hours while flights are available from the small airstrip in Medellin.