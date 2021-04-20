Where are you going?
Perdika

Perdika, Greece
Bougainvillea in Bloom Perdika Greece

Bougainvillea in Bloom

I have a habit of pressing flowers practically everywhere I go. As I pull books from the shelves in my room and turn their pages, I undoubtedly will find blossoms here and there. The wonderful thing is, I instantly remember the plant they came from...

Last summer my friends and I hitched a ride from Athens to Perdika. We spent our first day there reading awful romance novels on the beach and getting far too much sun. I made my way back a little after them, enjoying the solitude of my walk through the quiet little neighborhood. I came across this bougainvillea and remember I literally stopped when I saw it. I snapped a photo, sneakily picked a handful of the pink flowers and squished them in my book. They're still a great reminder of a wonderful day.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

