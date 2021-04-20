Where are you going?
Perdana Quay

Jalan Pantai Kok, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Dining Amidst the Yachts Langkawi Malaysia

Dining Amidst the Yachts

If you want to go to a place where you can enjoy your food while 'boat watching', check out Perdana Quay.

It's located at the Telaga Harbour Park and has several nice restaurants and cafes. There's a wonderful choice to choose from, including tapas, Italian, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Thai seafood.

I find it rather relaxing having a late morning coffee or dinner right beside the beautiful view of yachts and sailboats berthed at a quay with picturesque green hills in the background.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

