Perbacco

230 California St
Website
| +1 415-955-0663
Perbacco: Delicious Pastas and Cured Meats in San Francisco San Francisco California United States

More info

Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9pm
Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Staffan Terje has a way with pork. A trip to Perbacco, where Terje is chef, must include some of his salumi, made according to traditional Piedmontese recipes. The pastas are also housemade, and pretty close to perfect. The classic agnolotti dal plin, tiny little pinched pouches of roasted veal, ham, and cabbage, are exemplary.

Perbacco is a formal sort of place, with its white tablecloths, muted colors, and Financial District location. But the food is rustic Italian at its best, with a wine list that serves as an excellent complement. For a more casual option, try its sister restaurant, Barbacco, two doors down.

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

