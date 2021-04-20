Perbacco
230 California St
| +1 415-955-0663
Photo courtesy of Perbacco
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 9pm
Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Perbacco: Delicious Pastas and Cured Meats in San FranciscoStaffan Terje has a way with pork. A trip to Perbacco, where Terje is chef, must include some of his salumi, made according to traditional Piedmontese recipes. The pastas are also housemade, and pretty close to perfect. The classic agnolotti dal plin, tiny little pinched pouches of roasted veal, ham, and cabbage, are exemplary.
Perbacco is a formal sort of place, with its white tablecloths, muted colors, and Financial District location. But the food is rustic Italian at its best, with a wine list that serves as an excellent complement. For a more casual option, try its sister restaurant, Barbacco, two doors down.