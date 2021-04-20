Pequena
86 S Portland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
| +1 718-643-0000
More info
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 10pm
Sat 10am - 12am
Pequena is PequenaThere was never a restaurant that was so true to its name. This restaurant is small.
It fits in a miniscule storefront and has used every square inch to create a Mexican oasis from the Brooklyn outside it's bright colored walls. The decorations are everywhere and celebrate the whimsy of Day of the Dead. The food, however, is serious.
Brunch and dinner are equally popular here. The lines here can get long as there are only a handful of tables inside and a handful on the screened-in porch.
I have a hard time passing up the Huevos Rancheros and the Chicken Quesadilla on every visit. (The quesadilla is special. Fried corn tortillas with magic inside)