A little bit of the old Vegas

Kicked off my birthday with a chi chi at the Peppermill Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas. For me, the new Vegas is great for work trips, but the old Vegas is what I like for my personal trips. The Peppermill has the 1970's adult cocktail feel that I appreciate and the over-the top mirrored decor and blue-flamed step-down fireplace make it memorable. Keep an eye on your wallet as you can meet all sorts of colorful Vegas characters in this joint.