Peppermill Fireside Lounge
2985 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-735-7635
Classic Dining in Las VegasOpen 24 hours a day, Peppermill is an age-old diner that is both stuck in the past and hasn't gone out of style. It's one of the few free-standing restaurants still in existence on the Strip, and the tacky neon fascade makes it hard to miss in its location near the Riviera.
This is a classic diner with traditional burgers, oversized milkshakes and lots of other entries and cocktails. The fireside lounge, which can be accessed through the restaurant lobby, is actually a fairly classy place to get a drink as the wait staff all wear long black dinner gowns.
Staff at Peppermill are used to the busy moments that come with having a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, so service tends to be efficient.
over 6 years ago
A little bit of the old Vegas
Kicked off my birthday with a chi chi at the Peppermill Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas. For me, the new Vegas is great for work trips, but the old Vegas is what I like for my personal trips. The Peppermill has the 1970's adult cocktail feel that I appreciate and the over-the top mirrored decor and blue-flamed step-down fireplace make it memorable. Keep an eye on your wallet as you can meet all sorts of colorful Vegas characters in this joint.