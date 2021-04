Peppermill Fireside Lounge

Classic Dining in Las Vegas

Open 24 hours a day, Peppermill is an age-old diner that is both stuck in the past and hasn't gone out of style. It's one of the few free-standing restaurants still in existence on the Strip, and the tacky neon fascade makes it hard to miss in its location near the Riviera.This is a classic diner with traditional burgers, oversized milkshakes and lots of other entries and cocktails. The fireside lounge, which can be accessed through the restaurant lobby, is actually a fairly classy place to get a drink as the wait staff all wear long black dinner gowns.Staff at Peppermill are used to the busy moments that come with having a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, so service tends to be efficient.