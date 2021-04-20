People's Pops
Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Pop-ular Frozen Treats for the PeopleSummers in New York City can best be described as "womb-y:" breathing, pulsing, enveloping your entire being. It's as if the air is subliminating around you, gelatinous heat and water that is impossible to escape. Whether waiting underground for the subway or shopping at the outdoor Brooklyn Flea (http://www.brooklynflea.com/), just try to be anything but a sweaty puddle of a person; you can't.
If you are at the aforementioned Flea, though, skip the vintage clothing, repurposed vinyl records and fashionable baubles and make a beeline for People's Pops, a Brooklyn outlet of the Chelsea Market-favorite. Utilizing ingredients found in and around the city's Greenmarkets, People's Pops creates seasonal, sustainable frozen treats that will give anyone--gastronomes and tiny picky eaters alike--a serious case of Happy Tastebuds. Flavors rotate constantly, but they are always creative: pairing such tastes as local raspberries with basil (pictured), or cantaloupe and tarragon, the team behind People's Pops constantly out-do themselves as they elevate the humble popsicle ($3-$3.50) and shaved ice ($2) to new, delicious heights.
Cool enough for you?