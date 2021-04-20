Durbar Square Ganga Path

Durbar Square, Kathmandu, Nepal. Durbar Square in Kathmandu makes for a fascinating visit. It's difficult to tell in a way where the ancient square begins and Kathmandu proper ends, so entwined is the old and new in this city. A tourist hotspot and a hangout for locals, Durbar Square feels like the beating heart of South Asia's most perplexing city.



As it turns out, one of my favorite activities in the square is people watching - just like my friend here seems to enjoy. Find a stone statue, sit back and relax, and watch the world roll by.