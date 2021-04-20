Where are you going?
Penzion a restaurace U Salzmannů Plzeň

Pražská 90/8, 301 00 Plzeň, Czechia
+420 377 235 476
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Incredible Czech Food

I had no idea what to expect of Czech food but this meal blew me away. Boar goulash with bacon dumplings took my idea of "meat and potatoes" and flipped it on it's head. This was as hearty as it was refined.

The menus were all in Czech, English and German, which was super helpful and the waitstaff was very friendly. And of course, they have GREAT beer on tap. Try the half-dark Master.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

