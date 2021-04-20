Pensione Nichols Bed and Breakfast

A European Style B&B Just Above Pike Place Market
Pensione Nichols is the best kind of first hello to the City of Seattle
. Located in a historic building on 1st Avenue, this small European style B&B is filled with antiques while at the same time made to feel like home. A breakfast of yogurt, granola, fresh baked goods, and french pressed coffee is served in a sun filled room over looking Elliot Bay. That alone made me want to move straight in. Aside from being located just above Pike Place Market, Pensione Nichols is also within a few blocks of the hip cafes and shops of Belltown. After the sun goes down, step out on the fire escape for an unobstructed view of the harbor and the Great Wheel.