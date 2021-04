Penrith Whitewater Stadium

Continuous, Nonstop Whitewater!

Well, it's nearly nonstop, as the man-made white water course at Penrith White Water was made for the Sydney Olympics and boasts a conveyor belt to get you and your entire raft full of mates back to the top of the fun.Constructed using a combination of both natural and man-made materials, the course has rapids up to Class III, with 14,000 liters per second of whitewater flowing over a moveable obstacle system.From September to June they offer whitewater rafting, kayaking, swiftwater rescue training and also host local, national and international slalom competitions.