Penrith Whitewater Stadium

McCarthys Ln, Cranebrook NSW 2749, Australia
Website
| +61 2 4730 4333
Continuous, Nonstop Whitewater! Cranebrook Australia

Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 10pm

Continuous, Nonstop Whitewater!

Well, it's nearly nonstop, as the man-made white water course at Penrith White Water was made for the Sydney Olympics and boasts a conveyor belt to get you and your entire raft full of mates back to the top of the fun.

Constructed using a combination of both natural and man-made materials, the course has rapids up to Class III, with 14,000 liters per second of whitewater flowing over a moveable obstacle system.

From September to June they offer whitewater rafting, kayaking, swiftwater rescue training and also host local, national and international slalom competitions.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

