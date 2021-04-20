Penrith Whitewater Stadium
McCarthys Ln, Cranebrook NSW 2749, Australia
| +61 2 4730 4333
Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 10pm
Continuous, Nonstop Whitewater!Well, it's nearly nonstop, as the man-made white water course at Penrith White Water was made for the Sydney Olympics and boasts a conveyor belt to get you and your entire raft full of mates back to the top of the fun.
Constructed using a combination of both natural and man-made materials, the course has rapids up to Class III, with 14,000 liters per second of whitewater flowing over a moveable obstacle system.
From September to June they offer whitewater rafting, kayaking, swiftwater rescue training and also host local, national and international slalom competitions.