Pennybacker Bridge
5300 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78730, USA
| +1 512-474-5171
Hang Ten on Lake AustinOkay, so I've never seen someone actually pull off the "hang ten" maneuver (when the surfer walks to the front of the board and hangs all ten toes over the nose of the board) while wake surfing, but surfing is still a popular pastime on Lake Austin.
Although it is always best to be friends with the person that owns the boat you can rent great ski and wakeboarding boats at a number of outfits on Lake Austin.
The lake is narrow and gets quite crowded on the weekends so if you're planning to ski, wakeboard, or surf then get to the lake early before the water gets too choppy!