Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pennybacker Bridge

5300 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78730, USA
Website
| +1 512-474-5171
Hang Ten on Lake Austin Austin Texas United States

More info

Hang Ten on Lake Austin

Okay, so I've never seen someone actually pull off the "hang ten" maneuver (when the surfer walks to the front of the board and hangs all ten toes over the nose of the board) while wake surfing, but surfing is still a popular pastime on Lake Austin.

Although it is always best to be friends with the person that owns the boat you can rent great ski and wakeboarding boats at a number of outfits on Lake Austin.

The lake is narrow and gets quite crowded on the weekends so if you're planning to ski, wakeboard, or surf then get to the lake early before the water gets too choppy!
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30