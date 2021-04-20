Penny Lane Penny Ln, Liverpool L18, UK

"In Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs... … of every head he's had the pleasure to know."



2012 marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Beatles. What better way to celebrate than to visit the place where it all began: Liverpool!



Penny Lane was immortalized in the song of the same name. On the right is one of the road signs and on the left is the actual barber shop referred to by Paul McCartney in his lyrics.



Grab one of the local Beatles Tour taxis and you'll be taken on a private tour of all the famous Beatles sights like their childhood homes, Strawberry Field, the Cavern, the place where John and Paul first met, etc.



http://www.visitliverpool.com/music/50-years-of-the-beatles