A Place to Watch, Eat, Drink, and Play
A new venue in Penn Quarter which I consider a Chuck 'E Cheese for the adults. Offering two floors, three bars, patio seating, over 30 draft beers, multiple HD projection screens and TVs especially for football and soccer games, and tons of events such as Tuesday Trivia night and happy hours. Penn Social also provides old-school arcades and board games (Risk, Sorry!, Battleship, Operation, Chutes 'N Ladders, Candyland), cornhole tournaments, shuffleboard, skeeball, billiards, foosball, giant-sized Connect Four and Jenga. From late Thursday to Saturday nights, live DJs keep the vibe going with music and dance.