Kura Design Villas
Uvita de Osa, Bahía Ballena, Costa Rica, Provincia de Puntarenas, Uvita, 00011, Costa Rica
| +506 8448 5744
Photo courtesy of Kurà Design Villas
Osa Peninsula, Costa RicaLocated on Costa Rica’s southern Pacific Coast, the Osa Peninsula is covered by one of the largest lowland tropical rain forests in the Americas. The new Kurà Design Villas are ideal for exploring the region. The vision of an architect and a biologist, the six villas are near several parks and reserves. Kurà can organize snorkeling and diving trips to Caño Island Biological Reserve and whale-watching trips to Ballena National Marine Park.
Humpback Whale Research in Costa Rica
Off the coast of Costa Rica's remote Osa Peninsula, spend your days at sea counting humpback whales, identifying them by their markings, plotting their movements, and recording their sounds. Your work will help to determine if the same whales return each year and whether the area should be designated as a marine sanctuary.
Snow leopards in Central Asia
Orangutans in Indonesia
Meerkats in South Africa
Elephants in Thailand
Horses in California
