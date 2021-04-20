Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kura Design Villas

Uvita de Osa, Bahía Ballena, Costa Rica, Provincia de Puntarenas, Uvita, 00011, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 8448 5744
Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica Uvita Costa Rica
Humpback Whale Research in Costa Rica Uvita Costa Rica
Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica Uvita Costa Rica
Humpback Whale Research in Costa Rica Uvita Costa Rica

Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Located on Costa Rica’s southern Pacific Coast, the Osa Peninsula is covered by one of the largest lowland tropical rain forests in the Americas. The new Kurà Design Villas are ideal for exploring the region. The vision of an architect and a biologist, the six villas are near several parks and reserves. Kurà can organize snorkeling and diving trips to Caño Island Biological Reserve and whale-watching trips to Ballena National Marine Park. 
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Humpback Whale Research in Costa Rica

Off the coast of Costa Rica’s remote Osa Peninsula, spend your days at sea counting humpback whales, identifying them by their markings, plotting their movements, and recording their sounds. Your work will help to determine if the same whales return each year and whether the area should be designated as a marine sanctuary. —Kellie Schmitt Humpback Whale Research: $2,690 for one week, including food, lodging, and airfare from San Jose, Costa Rica. (800) 326-7491, oceanicsociety.org. Other Trips to Help Animals
Snow leopards in Central Asia 
Orangutans in Indonesia
Meerkats in South Africa
Elephants in Thailand 
Horses in California 

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points