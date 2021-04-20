Penhas Douradas Penhas Douradas, 6260 Manteigas, Portugal

Casa das Penhas Douradas This beautiful design hotel and spa is located on the hills of Serra da Estrela, the first mountain resort in Portugal.

The owners of the hotel, who are also the owners of the Burel Factory in Manteigas, wanted to have a natural interaction between the hotel and its design and the Nature outdoors. Therefore each room has big windows and the common areas are very warm and cosy. The big windows 'allow' Nature to 'come in' and blend with the warm atmosphere indoors.

The furniture maintain the wool and burel made in the factory, and there are also some design pieces from the 50’s and 60’s, as well as pieces by the designers Wegner, Mogenson, Bruno Mathsson, Pedro Silva Dias, and Pedro Brígida.



The restaurant of the hotel offers gourmet food and the region wine, as well as gluten-free, vegetarian and light meals.

To complement the experience of staying in such a location, take a Nature walk along one of the trails in the area.