Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Penguins at Boulders Beach

Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 786 2329
Penguins at Boulders Beach Cape Town South Africa
Penguins at Boulders Beach Cape Town South Africa
Penguins at Boulders Beach Cape Town South Africa
Penguins at Boulders Beach Cape Town South Africa

Penguins at Boulders Beach

Cape Town's penguins come to Simon's Town to breed. In the early 1980s, an enterprising pair mated for the first time on Boulders Beach, and their tuxedoed descendants now number several thousand. To see the penguins in their natural habitat, make the one-hour drive from Cape Town and stroll the wooden pathway, part of Table Mountain National Park. Park employees patrol the beach, keeping an eye out for the little guys—they were classified as an endangered species in 2010—so the penguins feel safe enough to leave their protected area and waddle onto the sand or splash in the Caribbean-blue water. Robben Island is another great spot to view these stars of the Southern Hemisphere; tours depart daily from Cape Town's Nelson Mandela Gateway.
By Ted Botha , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points