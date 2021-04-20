Where are you going?
Penang

Penang, Malaysia
Foodie Heaven Simpang Ampat Malaysia
Gummy Worms for the Gods Simpang Ampat Malaysia
Street Art in Penang Simpang Ampat Malaysia

Foodie Heaven

The unforgettable meals in Georgetown, Penang, a city that is rich in culture diversity and wonderful selection of food.

By Sharon In

Gummy Worms for the Gods

Within a temple shrine on the cosmopolitan island of Penang, Malaysia, offerings are left for the gods. Worshipers bring oranges and incense. Others offer up more modern treats.
Street Art in Penang

"Little children on a bicycle" is one of the most photographed street art paintings in Armenian Street, Georgetown. Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic is leaving his mark with beautiful wall painting of children here. With a little adventure and navigation in the area, you'll find these fascinating art pieces forever immortalized in the old walls of shophouses all across historical Georgetown, Penang.

