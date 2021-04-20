Penang
Penang, Malaysia
Foodie HeavenThe unforgettable meals in Georgetown, Penang, a city that is rich in culture diversity and wonderful selection of food.
http://0dysseusjournal.blogspot.com/2012/01/magnificent-malaysia-undiscovered-gem.html
almost 7 years ago
Gummy Worms for the Gods
Within a temple shrine on the cosmopolitan island of Penang, Malaysia, offerings are left for the gods. Worshipers bring oranges and incense. Others offer up more modern treats.
almost 7 years ago
Street Art in Penang
"Little children on a bicycle" is one of the most photographed street art paintings in Armenian Street, Georgetown. Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic is leaving his mark with beautiful wall painting of children here. With a little adventure and navigation in the area, you'll find these fascinating art pieces forever immortalized in the old walls of shophouses all across historical Georgetown, Penang.