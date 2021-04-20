Penang Island Penang Island, Penang, Malaysia

Oasis Penang Island is incredible. When your not stuffing your face full of Penang cuisine make time for a visit to the island's national park. Several miles worth of trails that zig-zag through the jungle and beach make this place perfect for a day trip. The trail has sporadic look-outs (pictured above) that will have you ready to swim in no time (as the trek is typically humid).



From central Georgetown hop on bus 101, headed towards Batu Feringgi, the actual stop for the National Park is the last stop so if you are in doubt when to get off just ask the driver to tell you when to get off for the national park. He'll gladly oblige, Malaysians are friendly. The bus ride takes about an hour or more so bring a book to read or enjoy the coastal views.