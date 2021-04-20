Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Penang Island

Penang Island, Penang, Malaysia
Oasis Air Itam Malaysia

Oasis

Penang Island is incredible. When your not stuffing your face full of Penang cuisine make time for a visit to the island's national park. Several miles worth of trails that zig-zag through the jungle and beach make this place perfect for a day trip. The trail has sporadic look-outs (pictured above) that will have you ready to swim in no time (as the trek is typically humid).

From central Georgetown hop on bus 101, headed towards Batu Feringgi, the actual stop for the National Park is the last stop so if you are in doubt when to get off just ask the driver to tell you when to get off for the national park. He'll gladly oblige, Malaysians are friendly. The bus ride takes about an hour or more so bring a book to read or enjoy the coastal views.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30