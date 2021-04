Penang International Airport Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Bayan Lepas, 11900 Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia

The Morning After Coffee If you're catching an international flight out of Penang Airport, be sure to grab a coffee from the great team at The Morning After. The coffee is divine but the highlight might just be their custom made furniture. If I could have packed it all up in my carry-on, I would have.