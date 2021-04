Penang Hill Penang Hill, Penang, Malaysia

Penang Hill If you're in Penang, make sure to take time to head over to Penang Hill. Boasting a few sites of it's own (such as an Owl Museum, a Temple, Mosque and restaurant), the real treat is the view. When we made our way up, the clouds had engulfed us completely but after a twenty minute stroll and a quick drink at the restaurant (I can't recommend the food), the sky cleared and the view was phenomenal.