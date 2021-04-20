Where are you going?
Pemberton

Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The city of Pemberton fuses small-town charm with mountainous views and a friendly community atmosphere; the perfect place to head for a day trip from Whistler. Just thirty minutes north of Whistler by car, the drive up to Pemberton alone is gorgeous enough to convince me to make the trip. Some recommended spots to hit once you’re in town are: Mount Currie Coffee Company, for a healthy bite to eat and fantastic coffee; the general store, for knick-knacks and hidden treasures; and finally, the Pemberton Distillery, a locally operated small-scale spirit producer. If you have time to stop on way, One Mile Lake (easily accessible from the highway) is a solid location for a picnic.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

