Pemberton, BC Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada

BC Farm Table Dinner The collaborative efforts of Pemberton's North Arm Farm, whose amazing proprietor happens to also be the town mayor, and Whistler's unparalleled Araxi Restaurant, resulted in this unforgettable dining experience.



With majestic Mount Currie as the backdrop, we dined on delicacies from the farm as well as local BC salmon, beef, cheese and, of course, wine!