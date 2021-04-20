Where are you going?
Pelican Eyes Resort

Calle Sotavento, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
+505 2568 2110
A Place to Chill in San Juan Del Sur San Juan del Sur Nicaragua

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
A Place to Chill in San Juan Del Sur

When it’s hot in San Juan del Sur—which, from our experience, was always—the place we wanted to be was the pool at the Pelican Eyes resort. The hotel is set up on the hill overlooking the town, so you swim with a commanding view of the bay and the Pacific. And the pool is steps away from the bar and restaurant, if you need shade or internal liquid refreshment. You stay in freestanding villas or casitas that stretch up the hillside. We stayed in the Jasmin casita, which was great for us. It was just steps away from the pool and not too far up the hill. (The walk to reach the higher rooms could be tough for some, especially in the heat.) The room was clean and spacious, the air conditioning worked, and in the evenings, we could sit our on our porch and look out at the town below. I recommend the huevos rancheros for breakfast. Eaten by the pool, of course.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

