Peggys Cove Peggys Cove, NS, Canada

Drive the Lighthouse Route Nova Scotia If lighthouses or great drives are your thing - then don't miss this famous Nova Scotia driving route along the south shore. It will wind you along the seacoast through fishing villages and harsh landscapes. And yes - you'll see a few lighthouses - over twenty of them, from the famous lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove (pictured) to Yarmouth’s towering Cape Forchu lighthouse.



Be sure to take some time to stop at the famous Peggy's Cove, Lahave Ferry, Lunenburg (cool fishing museums), and the local coffee and art shops along the way. And don't forget your camera - the landscapes are meant to be photographed!



More Information: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/nova-scotia-driving-holiday/