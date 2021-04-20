Let Your Imagination Fly at Pegasus
Not to be confused with Pegasus Pizza (also in West Seattle) or Pegasus Coffee Bar, Pegasus Book Exchange is one of several used bookstores in the Alaska Junction. Trade in your old books and get store credit towards new-to-you ones. They specialize in paperbacks, with an emphasis on mystery, science fiction, horror, literature, and romance. Browse among the aisles, or use their online search tool if you’re after something specific. They usually have a sidewalk sale table with books for just a few bucks, too.