Pegasus Book Exchange

4553 California Avenue Southwest
| +1 206-937-5410
Let Your Imagination Fly at Pegasus Seattle Washington United States

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Let Your Imagination Fly at Pegasus

Not to be confused with Pegasus Pizza (also in West Seattle) or Pegasus Coffee Bar, Pegasus Book Exchange is one of several used bookstores in the Alaska Junction. Trade in your old books and get store credit towards new-to-you ones. They specialize in paperbacks, with an emphasis on mystery, science fiction, horror, literature, and romance. Browse among the aisles, or use their online search tool if you’re after something specific. They usually have a sidewalk sale table with books for just a few bucks, too.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

