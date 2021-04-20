Peg Steley, Jewels with Attitude
325 W 11th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1T3, Canada
| +1 604-872-3060
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Travel-Inspired DesignPeg Steley travels the world, collecting baubles and objects to use in her exquisite jewellery designs. Specializing in necklaces, Peg's designs can be found at a couple of city retailers, but as she works from her home studio (which is tucked into a idyllic, leafy West End cul de sac that overlooks a lagoon) she also welcomes customers to see her work there.
Featuring agate, crystals, tassels, beads and other treasures, her designs are nothing short of breathtaking and each one tells a story of its connection to one of the many far off places that Peg has visited and the amazing people she met there.