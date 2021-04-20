Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Peg Steley, Jewels with Attitude

325 W 11th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1T3, Canada
Website
| +1 604-872-3060
Travel-Inspired Design Vancouver Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Travel-Inspired Design

Peg Steley travels the world, collecting baubles and objects to use in her exquisite jewellery designs. Specializing in necklaces, Peg's designs can be found at a couple of city retailers, but as she works from her home studio (which is tucked into a idyllic, leafy West End cul de sac that overlooks a lagoon) she also welcomes customers to see her work there.

Featuring agate, crystals, tassels, beads and other treasures, her designs are nothing short of breathtaking and each one tells a story of its connection to one of the many far off places that Peg has visited and the amazing people she met there.
By Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points