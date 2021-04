Pedro's 73 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Dive Mexican Pedro's is a basement dive bar in Dumbo, offering up appropriately-fruity tropical drinks and cerveza along with a mix of truly Mexican and vaguely-Mexican dishes that are best enjoyed with a buzz but will delight in any condition. Prices are cheap for New York and the crowd overflows to sidewalk seating late at night. In summer months, it's the place to be in Dumbo.